MUMBAI, April 18 HDFC Bank, India's
third largest lender by assets, reported a 30.3 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts, helped by
higher fee income and credit demand as well as lower provisions
for loan losses.
The Mumbai-based bank's net profit was 14.53 billion rupees
($282 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31
compared with 11.15 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 14.3
billion rupees for HDFC Bank, which is also listed in New York
, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 51.6 rupees)
