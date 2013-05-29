UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI May 29 India's Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd has received a termination notice from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) for its slum rehabilitation project, it said on Wednesday.
It posted a net loss of 2.8 billion rupees ($50.07 million) versus a 3.16 billion rupee profit in the year ago quarter.
The project, which involves rehabilitating a million people living near the city's international airport, is one of the biggest for the Mumbai-based developer.
HDIL has not accepted the notice and has initiated legal remedies available to it, it said in a statement. ($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts