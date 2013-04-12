Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
April 12 Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc, a former division of Home Depot Inc, filed for a $1 billion initial public offering of its shares.
The company, which was taken private for $8.5 billion in 2007, said BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters on the IPO.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.