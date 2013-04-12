* Co was taken private for $8.5 bln in 2007
* BofA, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse lead
underwriters
* Home Depot has a 12.4 pct stake
April 12 Industrial and construction supplies
distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc, a former division of Home
Depot Inc, filed for a $1 billion initial public offering
of its shares to take advantage of the rebounding U.S. housing
market.
Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Clayton, Dubilier &
Rice, who took the company private for $8.5 billion in 2007,
each own about 28 percent of the company.
Home Depot continues to hold a 12.4 percent stake in the
company, according to HD Supply's prospectus filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. ()
Atlanta, Georgia-based HD Supply is one of the largest
distributors of construction, industrial and maintenance
supplies in North America.
The company said BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, J.P. Morgan
and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters of the IPO.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to
repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
Low interest rates and rising rents have pushed many
consumers to buy homes, reviving the U.S. housing market.
Homebuilder TRI Pointe Homes Inc, Taylor Morrison
Home Corp and Boise Cascade Co, whose products
are used in residential construction and remodeling projects,
went public this year.
HD Supply did not disclose the number of shares on offer or
their proposed price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
initial filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.