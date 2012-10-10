PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 10 HD Supply Inc sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market on Tuesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $750 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HD SUPPLY AMT $1 BLN COUPON 11.5 PCT MATURITY 7/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 11.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 1,029 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct