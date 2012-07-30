July 30 HD Supply Inc on Monday added $300 million of senior secured first priority notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

The size of the offering was increased from an originally planned $200 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HD SUPPLY INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 8.125 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 107.5 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.525 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 558 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS