Aug 7 Head NV : * Says sales for the first six months of 2014 were up 2.0% compared to the

prior year driven primarily by winter sports * Says net loss for the six months to 30(th)June 2014 decreased by EUR 0.7

million compared to the net loss for the six months to 30(th)June 2013 * Says H1 operating loss decreased from EUR 8.8M to EUR 8.1M as a result of the

improved gross profit (EUR 5.8M) * Gross margins for six months to June 30 have improved from 40.9% to 44.3%

mainly due to higher licensing revenues and lower cost of sales * Sees FY 2014 operating results broadly in line with those achieved in 2013