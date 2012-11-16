LONDON Nov 16 Headlam Group PLC :
* Revenue increased by 3.8% over 10 months to Oct 31
* UK revenue increased by 6.6% with the underlying like for
like performance
improving by 5.6%
* Revenues from our Continental European businesses reduced by
8.5% during the period which, when measured in constant
currency, equated to 2.4%.
* Erosion in UK gross margin percentage evident in H1 has
continued during H2
* Full year UK gross margin likely to be consistent with the
position reported
at the half year
* Board confident that the group will deliver its internal
target for 2012 if
November, December meet planned revenue