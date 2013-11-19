Nov 19 Headlam Group PLC :
* Revenue increased by 2.0% over the nine months to Sept. 30
compared with the previous year
* In the UK, revenue increased by 2.5% with the underlying
like-for-like performance improving by 0.6%
* UK gross margin up 30 basis points
* Revenues from our Continental European businesses decreased
by 0.3% during the period and when measured in constant
currency, declined by 4.4%.
* Revenues in the UK during October maintained the positive
trend, resulting in the ten month lfl performance increasing to
0.8%
* Continental Europe gross margin deteriorated slightly.
* Confident will deliver its revised internal performance
objective for 2013 if