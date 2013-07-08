LONDON, July 8 Headlam, the European
floorcoverings distributor, warned on first half and year
profit, blaming poor trading in its first quarter.
The group said on Monday floorcoverings markets in both
Britain and Europe had shown signs of contraction during the
first six months of 2013.
Headlam forecast first half earnings about 10 percent lower
than last year and said uncertainty around its trading
performance during the second half was likely to prevail.
Consequently the firm said it was unlikely to meet market
expectations for the full year, which is for pretax profit of
about 28 million pounds ($41.7 million) according to Reuters
data.
"Despite this outcome, the board remains confident subject
to a reasonable second half trading performance that the
dividend for the current financial year will be consistent with
2012," the firm added.