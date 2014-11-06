BRIEF-Unisys says CEO 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to add link to source)
Nov 6 Head NV :
* 9-month revenue 238.59 million euros, up 5 percent
* 9-month net loss 4.3 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* Says continues to forecast a modest growth in sales this year based on our current order books along with the contribution of our acquisition
* Sees FY operating results to be broadly in line with those achieved in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says company is in continued negotiations with wells fargo regarding its credit facility
* Nutanix inc - on march 13, 2017, nutanix, entered memorandum of understanding with flextronics telecom systems limited effective december 1, 2016