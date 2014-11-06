(Refiles to add link to source)

Nov 6 Head NV :

* 9-month revenue 238.59 million euros, up 5 percent

* 9-month net loss 4.3 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago

* Says continues to forecast a modest growth in sales this year based on our current order books along with the contribution of our acquisition

