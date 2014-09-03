(Adds leading Calico scientists in final paragraph)
By Ransdell Pierson
Sept 3 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc and
Calico, a new company set up by Google Inc to cure
diseases of aging, will each invest $250 million to help create
Calico research facilities and collaborate on discovery and
development of new medicines.
AbbVie and Calico said on Wednesday the initial funding
would help Calico use its scientific expertise to create
research facilities in the San Francisco Bay area. Each partner
could ultimately invest an additional $500 million in the
collaboration.
"Calico expects to begin filling critical positions
immediately and plans to establish a substantial team of
scientists and research staff in the San Francisco Bay area,"
the companies said in a joint release.
A year ago Google announced it was creating Calico, to be
headed by Art Levinson, the former chief executive officer and
guiding force behind Genentech, a cancer company considered by
many to be the most successful biotechnology company in history.
Levinson left after Genentech was bought by Roche Holding AG
.
Calico is run separately from Google, the world's largest
Internet search company, and focuses on such issues as
life-threatening diseases and problems affecting mental and
physical agility due to aging.
Google increasingly is placing itself at the intersection of
medical science and technology. It also backs privately held
23andMe, which sells a $99 DNA test that provides customers
ancestry-related genetic reports and uninterpreted raw genetic
data.
AbbVie said it was the first drugmaker to forge a
collaboration with Calico. Under the deal, AbbVie will provide
scientific and clinical development support and commercial
expertise.
The partners will share costs equally, and profits, if drugs
are successfully developed.
Calico will be responsible for discovering drugs and
studying them in early stage trials during the first five years.
It will continue for a 10-year period to advance its
experimental drugs through Phase 2a studies, small mid-stage
trials that establish a likelihood the drugs may work in larger
studies.
Under the deal, AbbVie will back Calico's early research
and, following completion of Phase 2a studies, will have the
option to manage late-stage trials and marketing.
AbbVie was spun off in early 2013 from Abbott Laboratories
Inc, and sells Humira, a $13 billion-a-year treatment
for rheumatoid arthritis which is the world's top-selling
medicine.
Humira accounts for 60 percent of AbbVie sales, and the
suburban Chicago company needs new drugs to lessen its heavy
reliance on the product. It is developing drugs for arthritis,
hepatitis C, cancer, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.
AbbVie in July agreed to pay $55 billion for Dublin-based
Shire Plc, moving it into the lucrative arena of rare
diseases, in a deal that will allow it to slash its tax bill by
relocating to Britain.
Richard Gonzalez, AbbVie's chief executive, on Wednesday
said the Calico deal will further diversify his company. "This
collaboration demonstrates our commitment to exploring new areas
of medicine."
Calico is attracting a growing stable of research
heavy-hitters, including Hal Barron, a former chief medical
officer and head of product development at Roche who is now
Calico's research chief.
Well known geneticist David Botstein is Calico's chief
scientific officer, while remaining a professor at Princeton
University. Cynthia Kenyon, a biochemist at the University of
California, San Francisco, who is a leading authority on aging
genetics, left earlier this year to become Calico's vice
president for aging research.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)