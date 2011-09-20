NEW YORK, Sept 20 As the U.S. economy began to
tank, the number of abused children landing in the hospital with
severe brain injuries spiked, according to a study.
Anecdotes linking child abuse to the recession had surfaced
before, but the current study -- based on hospital data from
four U.S. states and published in Pediatrics -- is one of the
first to provide hard data to back the connection.
Although there is no proof that financial hardship itself is
causing the rise in abuse, earlier research has tied parental
stress to child maltreatment.
"It's definitely disturbing," said Elizabeth Gershoff, a
psychologist who studies parenting but was not involved in the
study.
The study looked at children under five in Kentucky, Ohio,
Pennsylvania and Washington and showed that from 2004 to 2009,
there were 422 children diagnosed with what doctors call
"abusive head trauma." The majority ended up in intensive care
units (ICUs), and 16 percent died of their injuries.
In the three years leading up to December 2007, just around
the time of the market crash, the rate of abusive head injuries
was 8.9 per year per 100,000 children. After that date, the
number jumped to 14.7 per 100,000.
"If what we are seeing is even close to generalizable, that
is a lot of excess children," said Rachel Berger, a child abuse
expert at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, who co-authored the
study.
Berger said she noticed a sharp uptick in the number of
children who came to her hospital with head injuries in 2008.
From 17 cases per year, it suddenly jumped to 37 in 2008.
"At any given time there was virtually always a baby in our
ICU," she said.
The average age of the children in the study was nine
months.
In the United States, some 1,800 toddlers come to the
hospital with abusive head trauma every year, corresponding to
about one in 3,300. But that statistic is certain to leave out
many cases, Berger said.
Federal data show a decline in child abuse in 2008, but
Berger said those numbers have many limitations, such as a very
restrictive definition of abuse.
While it is unclear how to account for the findings, Berger
added that fewer resources might have forced mothers to leave
their babies with people who don't usually take care of them,
such as fathers or male caretakers.
"The number one perpetrators are fathers and male
caretakers, very few perpetrators are mothers. It's the people
that mothers give their kids to that end up being the
perpetrator."
Gershoff said the young age of the children suggests crying
might have caused the abuse. If a caretaker shakes a baby
violently to make them stop crying, that may lead to "shaken
baby syndrome," in which the brain bumps up against the skull
and bleeds or becomes damaged.
Gershoff said that babies only cry for five reasons --
because they are hungry, tired, bored, in pain or need a fresh
diaper. If dealing with none of that helps, she said it was all
right to leave the crib as long as the baby is safe.
"Just taking a break from that sound, walk out and then come
back when you have calmed down," she said.
Berger said the government is not doing much to help
disadvantaged parents cope with financial hardship.
"We have actually increased their stress by decreasing
programs to help infants and young children," she said, noting
that there have been cuts in daycare and child benefits.
"When people are stressed in this country, for instance
during a hurricane, as a society we provide help to those
people. Here we have an economic recession and what happens
during that time is we actually pull back," she added.
"We need to really think about what the outcome is going to
be when we cut programs that help infants and young children."
SOURCE: bit.ly/cxXOG
(Writing by Frederik Joelving at Reuters Health; editing by
Elaine Lies)