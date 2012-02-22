Feb 22 Girls who dress or act like boys,
and boys who act more feminine, may be more likely to be abused
and end up with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a
U.S. study.
Researchers whose findings appeared in Pediatrics said that
parents or other adults who are uncomfortable with so-called
gender non-conformity may treat children differently, sometimes
violently, or be convinced they can change their feelings and
behavior.
"In some cases, they believe they're helping the child, that
gender non-conforming won't be accepted by other people," said
Andrea Roberts, from the Harvard School of Public Health in
Boston, who worked on the study.
"But of course, abuse is never protective."
Roberts and her colleagues analyzed data from a long-term
study on children and teens that looked at more than 16,000
children, who recalled their favorite toys, roles they took on
during play, and feelings of femininity or masculinity at age
11.
The participants were also asked about instances of abuse --
from kicking and grabbing, to threatening, to forced sexual
contact -- that happened either before that time or during their
adolescent years.
The researchers found that children who were the most gender
non-conforming were between 40 percent and more than twice as
likely to report any kind of childhood abuse as those who did
confirm to typical gender roles.
They also reported more symptoms of PTSD, which include
jumpiness, trouble sleeping and flashbacks.
Roberts said that while the findings can't prove that
parents abused boys because they acted like girls, and vice
versa, the study did hint that gender non-conformity in younger
children predicted abuse during the teenage years.
A separate study that also appeared in Pediatrics reported
on the experience of doctors from Children's Hospital Boston in
treating 97 children and teens with gender identity disorder.
This disorder goes beyond not conforming to gender norms and
includes children who are very bothered by their physical gender
and identify as the opposite sex.
Forty-three of those treated at the Children's Hospital
clinic had a history of psychiatric problems, including 20 who
had self-harmed and nine that had attempted suicide.
Researchers pointed out that in children who are already
going through puberty and are serious about treatment to switch
to the opposite gender, intervening at an early stage can keep
them from developing secondary sex characteristics like facial
hair and breasts, which may head off some of their distress.
"If the kid is unhappy, depressed, troubled about their own
body, that's probably (a sign) the parents could use some help,"
said Roberts.
She added that while adopting some opposite-gender behavior
is relatively common, far fewer children will be seriously
bothered by their gender -- possibly about 1 in 1,000, though
researchers don't have a full grasp of the extent of gender
identity disorder in children.
Those are the children who may be at the highest risk of
abuse and psychological problems, researchers said, adding that
the most important thing for non-conforming children, including
those who are seriously questioning their own gender, is to get
support from their families and schools.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health,;
editing by Elaine Lies)