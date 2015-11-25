LONDON Nov 25 Researchers voiced concern on
Wednesday about poor quality studies on the popular ADHD
treatment Ritalin, saying evidence of some benefits, but also of
sleep problems and appetite loss, suggests the drug should be
prescribed with caution.
Ritalin is sold by Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis
, known generically as methylphenidate and also sold
under the brand names Concerta, Medikinet and Equasym. It has
been used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
(ADHD)for more than 50 years.
The Cochrane Review researchers, who conducted a full
assessment of studies on the benefits and harms of the Attention
Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drug, said evidence on its
use in children was poor.
"Our expectations of this treatment are probably greater
than they should be," said Morris Zwi, a London-based consultant
child and adolescent psychiatrist, who worked on the review.
"Whilst our review shows some evidence of benefit, we should
bear in mind that this finding was based on very low-quality
evidence. What we still need are large, well-conducted trials to
clarify the risks versus the benefits."
Cochrane Reviews are conducted by international panels of
independent researchers and considered as studies of the best
available science on a topic.
Jonathan Green, a professor of child and adolescent
psychiatry at Britain's Manchester University who was asked to
comment on the Cochrane Review, said it would be "wrong to draw
the conclusion ... that methylphenidate is ineffective.
"In fact, clinical level evidence strongly supports the
effectiveness of methylphenidate for many children with ADHD."
The Cochrane Review included data from 185 randomized
controlled trials involving more than 12,000 children or
adolescents. The studies were conducted mainly in the United
States, Canada and Europe, and each one compared Ritalin with
either a placebo dummy pill or no intervention.
ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed childhood
disorders and can continue through adolescence into adulthood.
Symptoms include difficulty focusing, impulsive behaviour,
and extreme hyperactivity. It is estimated to affect about 5
percent of children.
In their review, the Cochrane researchers found that Ritalin
led to modest improvements in ADHD symptoms, general behaviour,
and quality of life, but that side-effects included a higher
risk of sleep problems and loss of appetite.
The researchers added, however, that their confidence in the
evidence was low since many of the trials were not conducted
with sufficient rigour and results reporting was not complete.
"Clinicians prescribing methylphenidate must take account of
the poor quality of the evidence, monitor treatment carefully,
and weigh up the benefits and adverse effects," they said.
