CHICAGO, April 13 The United States and the
African Union signed an agreement on Monday to create the
African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Nkosazana Dlamini
Zuma, chairperson of the African Union Commission, signed a memo
of cooperation formalizing the collaboration between the African
Union Commission and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
"The West African Ebola epidemic reaffirmed the need for a
public health institute to support African ministries of health
and other health agencies in their efforts to prevent, detect,
and respond to any disease outbreak," CDC director Dr. Thomas
Frieden said in a statement.
The African CDC is slated to launch later this year with the
opening of a surveillance and response unit, which will provide
technical expertise and help coordinate response to health
emergencies, the statement said.
As part of the agreement, the U.S. CDC will send two public
health experts to serve as long-term technical advisers to the
African CDC. The United States will also support fellowships for
10 African epidemiologists to help staff five regional African
CDC coordinating centers which are being established to help
monitor disease activity on the continent.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Ted Botha)