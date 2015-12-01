(Corrects use of word emoticon for emoji, changes description
of Unicode :))
LONDON Dec 1 Time for an official safe-sex
emoji?
Condom maker Durex says so and is presenting a formal
submission on Wednesday, World AIDS Day, to get coding
consortium Unicode to adopt one.
In the run-up to the day - designed to unite people around
the world in the fight against HIV/AIDS - Durex launched a
social media campaign last month "to create the first official
safe-sex emoji", asking users to use #condomemoji.
In an age of smartphones and tablets, emoticons, the small
icons that are used to express emotions or physical things, are
"crucial" to how young couples communicate, Durex said.
Citing its own research, the company said in a statement
some 80 percent of 16-25 year olds find it easier to express
themselves with emojis. Some 84 percent felt more comfortable
using icons when talking about sex, Durex added.
Durex said it was sending the submission to Unicode
following "resounding global support" for the campaign.
A video for the campaign showed various way emojis are used
to discuss sex, but noted the lack of one encouraging safe-sex.
It proposed an angled, inflated condom.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Reuters Television
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)