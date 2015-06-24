* HIV prevention and treatment efforts must be increased
* World risks more HIV cases and deaths than 5 years ago
* Human, financial consequences could be "catastrophic"
* Some 35 million people worldwide currently have HIV
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, June 25 The global HIV epidemic could
see a resurgence in just five years without a drastic
acceleration in efforts to prevent and treat the AIDS virus, the
United Nations and disease experts said on Thursday.
While good progress has been made in improving access to
life-saving AIDS drugs, an analysis by UNAIDS and an expert
panel commissioned by The Lancet medical journal found the rate
of new HIV infections is not falling fast enough.
"We must face hard truths -- if the current rate of new HIV
infections continues, merely sustaining the major efforts we
already have in place will not be enough to stop deaths from
AIDS increasing within five years in many countries," said Peter
Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical
Medicine and a lead author of the report.
He said this, plus high demographic growth in some affected
countries, is increasing the number of people infected with the
incurable virus who will need lifelong treatment.
"Expanding access to treatment is essential, but we will not
treat ourselves out of the AIDS epidemic," he said, adding that
HIV prevention is just as important.
The report said even just sustaining current HIV treatment
and prevention efforts would require at least a third of total
government health spending in the most affected African
countries from 2014 to 2030.
"We have to act now," said Michel Sidibé, UNAIDS' executive
director. "If we don't, the human and financial consequences
will be catastrophic."
Some 35 million people currently have HIV, and since it
began spreading 30 years ago, AIDS has already killed 40 million
people worldwide.
Global data last year suggested a tipping point had been
reached for the first time in the epidemic's history, with the
annual number of new HIV infections lower than the number of HIV
patients being added to those receiving treatment.
But recent detailed studies have found clear evidence of
resurgent HIV epidemics among high risk populations, such as gay
men, in Europe, North America and Asia.
Piot's team also noted that in Uganda, for example, trends
in new HIV infections have begun rising again after a decade of
success -- partly due to HIV prevention getting less attention.
Ben Neuman, a virologist at Britain's Reading University
said the report, while encouraging, also acts as a warning:
"Unless we find new ways to tackle HIV, this creeping killer
disease will follow humanity into the twenty-second century."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by xxxxx)