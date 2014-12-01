LONDON Dec 1 The world has finally reached "the
beginning of the end" of the AIDS pandemic that has infected and
killed millions in the past 30 years, according to a leading
campaign group fighting HIV.
The number of people newly infected with HIV over the last
year was lower than the number of HIV-positive people who joined
those getting access to the medicines they need to take for life
to keep AIDS at bay.
But in a report to mark World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the ONE
campaign, an advocacy group working to end poverty and
preventable disease in Africa, warned that reaching this
milestone did not mean the end of AIDS was around the corner.
"We've passed the tipping point in the AIDS fight at the
global level, but not all countries are there yet, and the gains
made can easily stall or unravel," said Erin Hohlfelder, ONE's
director of global health policy.
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS is
spread via blood, semen and breast milk. There is no cure for
the infection, but AIDS can be kept at bay for many years with
cocktails of antiretroviral drugs.
United Nations data show that in 2013, 35 million people
were living with HIV, 2.1 million people were newly infected
with the virus and some 1.5 million people died of AIDS. By far
the greatest part of the HIV/AIDS burden is in sub-Saharan
Africa.
The AIDS pandemic began more than 30 years ago and has
killed up to 40 million people worldwide.
The United Nations AIDS agency, UNAIDS, says that, by June
2014, some 13.6 million people globally had access to AIDS
drugs, a dramatic improvement on the 5 million who were getting
treatment in 2010.
"Despite the good news, we should not take a victory lap
yet," said Hohlfelder.
She highlighted several threats to current progress,
including a $3 billion shortfall in the funds needed each year
to control HIV around the world.
"We want to see bold new funding from a more diversified
base, including more from African domestic budgets," she said.
ONE also noted that HIV is increasingly concentrated among
hard-to-reach populations such as injecting drug users, gay men
and sex workers - groups who are often stigmatised and have
trouble accessing treatment and prevention services.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)