By Jon Herskovitz
MBABANE, Sept 23 Swaziland, the country hardest
hit by HIV/AIDS, appears to be stemming the pace of new
infections thanks to increased funding, more efficient treatment
and greater international help, public health workers said.
On a global basis, the rate of HIV infection and the number
of AIDS-related deaths have been dramatically reduced, thanks to
expanding access to treatment, the United Nations said in a
report issued on Monday.
Swaziland has a high incidence rate with about a quarter of
the adult population and 40 percent of mothers infected with the
virus. Life expectancy in the country of about 1.4 million has
dropped from about 60 in the 1990s to 49 in 2012 - one of the
lowest in the world, according to U.N. agencies.
"We are in the stabilisation phase of the epidemic and
seeing the first signs of a reduction on new HIV infections,"
said Elias Pavlopoulos, the head of the Swaziland Mission with
the international aid group Médecins Sans Frontières.
The new HIV infection rate has fallen slightly from 2008 to
2013, according to national data provided by the group also
known as Doctors Without Borders.
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS can
be transmitted via blood, breast milk and by semen during sex,
but can be kept in check with cocktails of drugs known as
antiretroviral treatment or therapy.
Over the past two years as revenue has increased from a
customs union with South Africa that provides the bulk of the
Swazi budget, treatment centres have grown in number along with
supplies of life-saving medicine.
Aid groups have adopted to local conditions by teaching
witch doctors the symptoms of the disease and giving them space
to prescribe traditional remedies while also having them steer
those likely infected to professional medical clinics.
"The effect of HIV/AIDS on the labour supply is obvious: the
loss of young adults in their most productive years results in
lower economic output," research group Chatham House said in a
report released this month.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)