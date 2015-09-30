GENEVA, Sept 30 The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Wednesday that all people with the HIV virus
should be given anti-retroviral drugs as soon as possible after
diagnosis, meaning 37 million people worldwide should be on
treatment.
The WHO, in a statement expanding current guidelines, said
recent clinical trials confirmed that early use of the drugs
extended the lives of people with HIV and reduced the risk of
transmitting it to their partners.
All people at "substantial" risk of contracting HIV should
also be given preventive anti-retroviral treatment, not just men
who have sex with men, it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)