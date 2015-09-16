* Air pollution already kills 3.3 million a year
* Leading cause of death in some countries
* Emissions from heating, cooking, traffic, agriculture
LONDON, Sept 16 Air contaminated with pollutants
such as ozone and tiny particles could cause the premature death
of about 6.6 million people a year by 2050 if nothing is done to
improve air quality, scientists warned on Wednesday.
In a study published in the journal Nature, they found that
outdoor air pollution already kills about 3.3 million people a
year worldwide. The majority of those deaths are in Asia where
residential energy emissions, such as those from heating and
cooking, have a major impact.
And that toll could double over the next 35 years, the
researchers warned, unless clean-up measures are taken.
"This is an astounding number," said Jos Lelieveld of the
Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Germany, who led the
research. "In some counties air pollution is actually a leading
cause of death, and in many countries it is a major issue."
Air pollution deaths are most commonly from heart disease,
strokes or a lung disease called chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD). It is also linked to deaths from lung cancer and
acute respiratory infections.
Calculating the health and mortality effects of outdoor air
pollution on a global scale is not easy, partly because air
quality is not monitored in every region and the toxicity of
particles varies depending on their source.
So for this study, Lelieveld's team combined a global
atmospheric chemistry model with population data and health
statistics to estimate the relative contribution of different
kinds of outdoor air pollution, mainly from so-called fine
particulate matter, to premature deaths.
Their results show that in India and China, for example,
emissions from heating and cooking, have the largest death toll,
while in much of the United States and a few other countries,
emissions from traffic and power generation are crucial.
In the eastern United States and in Europe, Russia and East
Asia, agricultural emissions are the biggest source of the kind
of fine particulate matter that gets into people's lungs,
causing illness, disability and death.
Oliver Wild, an atmospheric scientist at Britain's Lancaster
University, said the study "really brings home the need for air
quality controls", particularly in heavily populated parts of
Asia.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Andrew Heavens)