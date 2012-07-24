July 24 Investor hopes for two experimental
Alzheimer's treatments have grown even fainter after Pfizer Inc
said its treatment failed in one of four big clinical
trials.
Pfizer and Eli Lilly and Co are due to present key
data on their drugs, which target the same protein, in the next
two months. Expectations that either medicine would become the
first real treatment for the memory-robbing disease were already
very low.
Pfizer, which is developing its drug bapineuzumab with
Johnson & Johnson, on Monday said it failed to improve
cognition or physical function in patients with a gene variation
called ApoE4 that is a major risk factor for the disease. About
half of Alzheimer's patients carry the variation, which causes
especially fast buildup of beta amyloid -- a protein that forms
brain plaques that are hallmarks of the progressive brain
disease.
"We continue to have a dim view of bapineuzumab's prospects
in the current Phase III clinical program and include no sales
in our model" for the product, Leerink Swann analyst Seamus
Fernandez said in a research note.
Pfizer and J&J hope that better results will emerge from a
separate North American late-stage trial of bapineuzumab among
patients that do not carry ApoE4. Smaller trials showed improved
cognition in that population. The drugmakers are also proceeding
with two big overseas trials in ApoE4 carriers and noncarriers.
But investors took little comfort in the drugmakers'
optimism, sending shares of Pfizer and J&J down 1 percent and
1.1 percent, respectively, on Tuesday. Shares of far smaller
Irish drugmaker Elan , which has a longstanding
financial stake in bapineuzumab, tumbled 15 percent in New York.
Lilly, whose solanezumab also attacks the beta-amyloid
protein believed to underpin Alzheimer's disease, fell 4.2
percent. The drugmaker, whose profits have been battered by
patent expirations on its top-selling drugs, badly needs new
medicines to revive its performance.
TOO LATE TO HELP
An estimated 5 million people in the United States are
believed to have Alzheimer's disease, the biggest cause of
dementia. More than 35 million people worldwide are believed to
have dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. Those numbers are
expected to rise as more countries see lifespans increase.
Fernandez considers the Pfizer and J&J trials involving
ApoE4 noncarriers to be a "wildcard" that are more likely to
fail. All of the bapineuzumab trials enrolled patients with mild
to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer's, suggesting they "are too
far progressed in their disease" to be helped, he said.
Results from the pair of North American bapineuzumab studies
will be presented Sept. 11 at a meeting of the European
Federation of Neurological Societies in Stockholm. Pfizer is
expected to issue a press release any day now unveiling main
findings from the study of ApoE4 noncarriers.
Lilly aims to present data on Oct. 8 from two late-stage
trials of solanezumab at a meeting in Boston of the American
Neurological Association. The Indianapolis drugmaker has said it
will disclose the main findings ahead of time, sometime in the
third quarter.
Data from both the bapineuzumab and solanezumab trials are
also slated to be presented at a meeting of the Clinical Trials
Conference on Alzheimer's Disease, being held in Monte Carlo in
late October, by which time most of the data will already have
been combed over by other researchers and investors.
Analysts said the failure of bapineuzumab among ApoE4
carriers in the large North American study, overseen by Johnson
& Johnson, did not come as a big surprise.
That's because patients with the gene variation failed to
benefit from the injectable medicine in smaller Phase II
studies, and also developed the same kind of worrisome brain
swelling.
Cowen and Co analyst Ian Sanderson said bapineuzumab may
produce hints of effectiveness in the remaining trials.
"It's highly unlikely bapineuzumab will be a complete flop
because we know the drug is biologically active," Sanderson
said.
But he said it is unlikely to help cognition as well as
activities of daily living -- dual hurdles that must be cleared
for FDA approval of Alzheimer's drugs.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Jim Marshall)