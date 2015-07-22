July 22 Patients with mild Alzheimer's disease
who took Eli Lilly and Co's experimental drug
solanezumab early in the course of their disease preserved more
of their cognitive and functional ability, according to new
Lilly data released on Wednesday.
Lilly presented new followup data from two large trials of
the infused medicine on Wednesday at the Alzheimer's Association
International Conference (AAIC) in Washington.
Researchers and investors have been keen to see if the
results would firm up solanezumab as a lead contender to be the
first treatment to effectively slow progression of the
memory-robbing disease.
In 2012, the original 18-month studies of solanezumab,
called Expedition and Expedition 2, each included about 1,000
patients with mild to moderate disease. The drug failed to slow
cognitive declines or loss of abilities of daily living for the
entire patient population.
But when Lilly analyzed results only for mild patients, the
data suggested solanezumab caused a significant 34 percent
slowdown in mental decline and an 18 percent slowdown in loss of
functional abilities compared to placebo, researchers said.
To better assess whether mildly impaired patients benefit
from the drug, Lilly extended its two trials by another two
years and only enrolled those with mild disease. Researchers
continued to provide solanezumab to patients who had taken it
during the studies and also allowed patients who had been given
placebos to switch over to solanezumab.
Lilly had previously reported that after the first six
months of the extension study, patients who had taken
solanezumab all along continued to show a greater benefit than
those who switched to the drug later.
Company researchers on Wednesday said that difference
remained statistically significant 12 months into the extension
trial and continued to a lesser degree at two years.
"Visually, when you look at a graph, the two patient groups
are seen as parallel lines," in terms of different cognition and
functional abilities, said Hong Liu-Seifert, a research adviser
at Lilly. "And we continued to see the two lines remain parallel
to each other" over the two year extension.
Lilly said solanezumab was well tolerated during the
extension study, having similar safety to that seen in earlier
trials. But cardiac events were seen more frequently in the
initial trials among patients taking solanezumab than in the
placebo group, an issue that will be examined closely in a newer
and larger trial called Expedition 3 that is now underway.
Should solanezumab prove successful in that 2,100-patient
study of patients with mild Alzheimer's, within several years it
could become the first approved drug to slow the course of the
disease affecting 5 million Americans, Lilly officials said.
John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey,
estimates it has potential to capture more than $10 billion in
annual sales and boost Lilly earnings for years to come.
Company shares have jumped 24 percent so far this year,
compared with average 12 percent gains for other large
drugmakers, largely on faith in solanezumab.
Lilly's Extension 3 study will only enroll patients shown by
brain imaging tests to have beta amyloid brain plaques, and thus
Alzheimer's rather than other types of dementia. Lilly estimates
25 percent of patients in the failed earlier Expedition studies
actually had no beta amyloid deposits, and therefore would not
have benefited from solanezumab.
PROTEIN BLOCKING
Solanezumab works by blocking formation of a protein called
beta amyloid believed to cause toxic brain plaques that are
considered a hallmark of Alzheimer's.
Eric Siemers, medical director for Lilly's Alzheimer's team,
said if solanezumab can slow disease progression by roughly a
third, as it did in the first two Phase III trials, that would
be very meaningful to patients.
"In 18 months of treatment with solanezumab, patients could
delay six months worth of progression" of Alzheimer's, he said.
"That gives you more opportunity to do things that are important
to you, before you progress into later stages of the disease."
Siemers said beta amyloid is believed to build up in the
brain for 10 or 15 years and steadily kill neurons before
Alzheimer's symptoms appear
Patients who took solanezumab from the start of earlier
studies may have preserved many brain cells, he speculated,
while those that began taking it later were not protected for
the initial period. "They can't get those brain cells back; they
are gone forever."
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)