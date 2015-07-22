July 22 Disappointing data for Biogen Inc's
experimental Alzheimer's drug dragged shares in the
company lower on Wednesday, while investors took a slightly more
positive view of new findings for a treatment from Eli Lilly and
Co.
Shares in Biogen traded 2.7 percent lower after falling as
much as 4.9 percent, while Lilly was up 0.3 percent, recovering
from a decline of 4.7 percent after the two companies released
study data at the Alzheimer's Association International
Conference in Washington.
Wall Street analysts said the initial Lilly drop may have
been influenced by the negative take on Biogen, since both
companies' drugs work by blocking formation of the protein beta
amyloid, which is believed to cause brain plaques that are the
hallmark of Alzheimer's.
Biogen's drug aducanumab had been hailed as a potential
breakthrough in March, when a small study showed that 3
milligram and 10 mg doses appeared to slow cognitive decline and
reduce toxic brain plaques associated with Alzheimer's.
Investors had hoped that a 6 mg dose could be a safer and
effective alternative to the 10 mg dose, which had also produced
a type of brain swelling. On Wednesday, researchers said the 6
mg dose failed to significantly slow mental decline.
"If they're getting brain swelling at 10 mgs and their 6 mg
dose is showing limited efficacy, it draws into question
Biogen's program," said John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust
Robinson Humphrey, who is attending the Alzheimer's meeting.
Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum said the fact that the
6 mg dose of aducanumab was less effective than the 3 milligram
raised some concern. But he stuck to his estimate that planned
late-stage trials of the drug have a 50 percent chance of
success.
Lilly researchers on Wednesday said that patients with mild
Alzheimer's disease who took the company's experimental drug
solanezumab early in the course of their disease preserved more
of their cognitive and functional ability than patients who
received the treatment at a later stage.
Although the findings suggest that solanezumab may slow down
disease progression among those with mild Alzheimer's, the
hypothesis must be proven in a new and larger Phase III study
that is now in progress.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said the Lilly data was
only "slightly encouraging" because it did not compare
solanezumab with a placebo.
Boris said solanezumab, if successful in the new study, is
likely to be approved by 2017, at least two years before
aducanumab, and become the first medicine to slow progression of
the disease affecting 5 million Americans.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chris Reese)