* Crenezumab to move into Phase III clinical development
* Roche investigating higher dose tests of gantenerumab
* Reflects belief beta-amyloid plays important role in
disease
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 22 Roche is to step up its
research efforts on two Alzheimer's drugs, both of which
suffered setbacks in tests last year, reflecting its belief in
drugs targeting protein plaques found in brains of patients with
the disease.
The move follows new evidence presented on Wednesday that
rival antibody drugs from Eli Lilly and Biogen,
working in a similar way, may produce improvements in people
with the memory-robbing condition.
A Roche spokesman said crenezumab would now move into
late-stage Phase III development and it also aimed to run fresh
clinical trials using higher doses of gantenerumab, after that
drug failed in an initial Phase III study.
"We are developing novel approaches to implement higher
doses in ongoing and future studies of gantenerumab and have
requested feedback from health authorities," he added.
The Swiss drugmaker, which reports half-year results on
Thursday, did not give further details on when new trials might
start.
The revival in gantenerumab's fortunes has been helped by
evidence of its biological activity in patients, based on tests
of spinal fluid and brain scans. Details of these so-called
biomarker findings were presented at the Alzheimer's Association
International Conference (AAIC) in Washington earlier on
Wednesday.
Roche had said last December it was ending a late-stage
study of gantenerumab after it failed to prove effective.
Philip Scheltens of the VU University Medical Center
in Amsterdam, who presented the data at AAIC, said the latest
data suggested gantenerumab was clearing beta-amyloid plaques
from the brain but the dose was too low.
"Future trials should examine higher doses of the drug," he
said.
Gantenerumab, which Roche secured through a partnership with
Morphosys, is very similar to Biogen's aducanumab in
the way it blocks beta amyloid.
The AAIC meeting was told of promising clinical trial
results for both aducanumab and Eli Lilly's solanezumab,
although experts said results of larger confirmatory trials were
still needed.
Roche's pharmaceuticals head Daniel O'Day had said in April
that the company would look again at prospects for its two
experimental Alzheimer's drugs.
Dementia, of which Alzheimer's is the most common form,
affects close to 50 million people worldwide, a total set to
reach 135 million by 2050, according to non-profit campaign
group Alzheimer's Disease International.
Unlike heart disease and cancer, which have seen major
strides in drug development, there is still no treatment that
can slow the progression of Alzheimer's. Current drugs can do no
more than ease some of the symptoms.
