LONDON, Sept 9 British scientists have found
evidence that the biological seeds of Alzheimer's disease could
be passed on through medical procedures - though specialists
said the risk of transmission was largely theoretical.
Research published on Wednesday found evidence that
suggested one of the hallmark proteins of Alzheimer's - that
could go on to develop into the brain disease - spread to a
group of patients via a now banned form of hormone treatment.
"This was very surprising," said John Collinge, a University
College London professor and director of the Prion Unit who led
the studies and published them in the journal Nature.
The growth treatment, using human-derived hormones, is no
longer used due to the risk of contamination. But Collinge said
studies are now needed into whether other procedures, such as
blood transfusions and the repeated use of surgical instruments,
pose a risk.
"We do need to ask that question," he said, noting that
previous experiments on laboratory mice and monkeys have already
shown that transmission of the Alzheimer's protein is
theoretically possible. "There is evidence from animal studies
that it is not implausible."
Experts asked to comment on Collinge's work said it was
scientifically intriguing, but should not cause undue concern.
"Although a very interesting paper, I don't think we need to
worry excessively," said Simon Lovestone, a professor of
Translational Neuroscience at Oxford University.
"This form of (human growth hormone) treatment stopped 20
years ago and there is no evidence from this paper or any other
work I am aware of that any other form of treatment would result
in exposure to amyloid."
Masud Husain, an Oxford neurology specialist added: "While
this is a beautiful piece of investigative medicine, we have to
keep the findings in context.
"These results certainly do not provide sufficient evidence
to believe Alzheimer's disease is a transmissible illness."
In what external experts praised as a landmark study,
Collinge and other specialists from the Medical Research
Council's Prion Unit discovered the Alzheimer's protein in the
brains of seven out of eight patients they studied who had died
of Creutzfeld Jacob Disease (CJD), another brain disease.
The patients, aged 36 to 51, had contracted CJD from
contaminated growth hormone given to treat growth problems, the
researchers said, but autopsies also showed their brains had
significant levels of the Alzheimer's protein amyloid beta.
That finding suggested people treated with human growth
hormone in the past and currently well may be at risk not only
of CJD, but also of developing Alzheimer's seeded by an
accidental medical transmission of amyloid protein, Collinge
said.
At a briefing in London, he noted that while Alzheimer's is
a common disease of the elderly, it is highly unusual to see
amyloid deposits in the brains of relatively young people.
"You simply don't see that sort of pathology in this age
group," he said.
Use of human-derived growth hormone has been banned since
1985 after doctors found CJD may spread in contaminated tissues.
Around 450 people worldwide have died of CJD transferred in
this way, but patients are now treated with a synthetic hormone
which avoids the risk.