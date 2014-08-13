By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 13 As U.S. lawmakers investigate
the anthrax and bird flu breaches at a federal laboratory, they
have begun to question whether outside oversight of research
using dangerous microbes is as independent as federal agencies
claim.
They are scrutinizing the actions of the nation's leading
biomedical research institute, the National Institutes of
Health, which in 2004 established a panel of independent
advisors to make recommendations about research on pathogens
that could be used as biological weapons.
Some private sector biosafety experts say NIH has
marginalized the board to prevent it from interfering in
research that NIH funds.
In the last two years, members of the National Science
Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) found their
responsibilities reduced and their meetings canceled, and nearly
a dozen were abruptly dismissed, according to seven current and
former board members and a Reuters review of agency documents.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services
(HHS), NIH's parent agency, said the changes reflected the
agency's assessment of what it needed from the board and
dismissed the suggestion that NIH had marginalized the advisers.
A lack of real oversight could pose a major risk to the
public at large, as hundreds of laboratories across the country
work with deadly pathogens ranging from bird flu to Ebola
without any assessment of the possible risk.
"If there were an accidental release of pathogens, we could
be talking about a substantial percentage of the world
population succumbing to it," said biologist Richard Roberts,
who shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in medicine and is now the chief
scientific officer at New England Biolabs.
"SERIOUS QUESTIONS"
In a July 28 letter to NIH Director Dr Francis Collins,
Republican lawmakers said the role of the NSABB "has assumed
even greater important and visibility" in light of the recent
anthrax and bird flu breaches at the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, NIH's sister agency.
The recent changes to the NSABB "raise serious questions
about the rationale and motives behind the dismissals of the
panel members," wrote the lawmakers, members of the House of
Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, which is also
investigating the CDC mishaps.
They asked NIH to come back to them by Friday. NIH
spokeswoman Renate Myles said it was preparing a response.
In June, a CDC lab working with anthrax sent samples of that
bacteria to labs that lacked the safety precautions required to
handle the microbe, potentially exposing scores of workers.
Investigators examining the anthrax breach discovered that in
March a different CDC lab had sent a dangerous form of bird flu
to an agriculture lab that had requested a benign form, again
putting workers in danger.
As part of its plan to address the lapses, CDC last month
announced the formation of a panel of outside experts to advise
it on lab safety and will provide staff and budget and determine
when the panel meets. CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said the
advisors "will have the ability to work autonomously."
But biosafety experts said the NSABB experience showed that
approach was inherently conflicted.
"Organizations are notoriously bad at policing themselves,"
said biodefense expert Greg Koblentz of George Mason University.
Ideally, an advisory body should not depend on or report to the
organization it is overseeing, he said.
ANTHRAX ATTACKS
After anthrax was mailed to members of Congress and media
outlets in 2001, the United States embarked on a massive
biodefense build-up, more than tripling the number of
laboratories studying dangerous pathogens to 1,500.
Three years later, NIH created the NSABB to
recommend and develop guidelines for research that could have
the unintended consequence of creating bioweapons.
In recent years, however, NIH narrowed the board's
responsibilities and did not follow through on members' requests
to study hot-button issues, according to a former member of the
board. Last month, it dismissed 11 of 23 members without
warning, saying their services were no longer needed.
Following the dismissals, a biosafety expert told Reuters
that in 2010 NIH also eliminated the board's responsibilities
for reviewing specific experiments. None of the seven current or
former board members contacted by Reuters had been informed of
the change at the time or since. A Reuters review of the board's
charter confirmed the changes.
"There can be no serious doubt that the intent was to
eliminate review of gain-of-function research on potential
pandemic pathogens," said biologist Richard Ebright, a
biosecurity expert at Rutgers University, who is not a panel
member but was tipped off to the changes by a government
official in July.
In gain-of-function research, scientists alter naturally
occurring pathogens to make them more contagious, among other
enhancements
HHS did not provide a rationale for the changes but said the
government often changes the membership and duties of advisory
boards. It "assesses what advice it needs from the board and
then considers whether to modify the charter accordingly," said
the HHS spokesman, who did not address the allegation that the
government is trying to muffle potential criticism.
AVIAN FLU
The board's most high-profile action came in 2011, when it
recommended not publishing details of two NIH-funded studies
identifying genetic changes that make the deadly bird flu virus
more contagious.
Critics viewed that as a radical step akin to censorship,
but panel members feared that publishing the full findings would
offer a recipe for bioweapons, a stance that some academic
scientists agreed with.
The World Health Organization pressed the panel to withdraw
its objections, worried that if the research were not published
countries would be denied crucial information to detect
dangerous new forms of avian flu. The NSABB did so, but got the
authors to omit key details that could allow their work to be
copied by malicious actors.
"That set an example for the publication of other sensitive
research," said Dr Arturo Casadevall of Albert Einstein College
of Medicine and an NSABB member until last month. "The world was
different after that, as sensitive papers began to be
scrutinized more carefully" for biosecurity issues.
Since then, NIH has called only one NSABB meeting, in
November 2012, though its charter requires twice-yearly
meetings.
NIH had scheduled three telephone meetings with some board
members who wanted to discuss how to calculate whether the
benefits of gain-of-function experiments - saving lives by
creating a new flu vaccine - exceeded their risks: manmade
microbes escaping. It canceled each of the three at the last
minute without giving any reasons, said dismissed NSABB member
Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota.
The absence of a rigorous cost-benefit analysis is "one of
the biggest deficits we have, not knowing if the risk of an
experiment exceeds its potential benefits," Osterholm said.
NIH said the board had not met in two years because it was
not needed, but did not comment on the canceled telephone
meetings.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan,; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Ross Colvin)