of a superbug that thwarts a last-resort antibiotic, infectious
disease experts say they expect more cases in coming months
because the bacterial gene behind it is likely far more
widespread than previously believed.
Army scientists in May reported finding E. coli bacteria
that harbor a gene which renders the antibiotic colistin
useless. The gene, called mcr-1, was found in a urine sample of
a Pennsylvania woman being treated for a urinary tract
infection.
On Monday, researchers confirmed preliminary findings that
E. coli carrying the same mcr-1 gene were found in a stored
bacterial sample of a New York patient who had been treated for
an infection last year, as well as in patient samples from nine
other countries.
The report came from a global effort called the SENTRY
Antimicrobial Surveillance Program, led by Mariana Castanheira
of JMI Laboratories based in North Liberty, Iowa.
The mcr-1 superbug has been identified over the past six
months in farm animals and people in about 20 countries,
including China, Germany and Italy.
The bacteria can be transmitted by fecal contact and poor
hygiene, which suggests a far wider likely presence than the
documented cases so far, according to leading infectious disease
experts.
Health officials fear the mcr-1 gene, carried by a highly
mobile piece of DNA called a plasmid, will soon be found in
bacteria already resistant to all or virtually all other types
of antibiotics, potentially making infections untreatable.
"You can be sure (mcr-1) is already in the guts of people
throughout the United States and will continue to spread," said
Dr. Brad Spellberg, professor of medicine at the University of
Southern California.
Dr. David Van Duin, an infectious disease expert at the
University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, said he expects
more documented U.S. cases of mcr-1 in coming months because it
is already here and will spread from abroad. "We will see a lot
more of this gene."
Colistin causes kidney damage, but doctors have opted for it
as other antibiotics increasingly fail. Its overuse, especially
in overseas farm animals, has allowed bacteria to develop
resistance to it.
PAST AND PRESENT INFECTIONS
To track the mcr-1 gene, U.S. hospitals are working together
with state and federal agencies to test bacteria samples of
patients that have recently been treated for infections. Many of
the largest research hospitals are examining samples of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria that have long been stored in
their freezers.
Gautam Dantas, associate professor of pathology at
Washington University Medical Center in St. Louis, has tested
hundreds of U.S. samples of archived bacteria in recent months
and has not yet detected mcr-1. But he expects dozens of
confirmed cases of the gene will be documented by next year in
the country, mostly among current patients.
The concern of many disease experts is that mcr-1 could
soon show up in bacteria also resistant to carbapenems, one of
the few remaining dependable classes of antibiotics. In that
event, with colistin no longer a last-ditch option, some
patients would have to rely on their immune systems to fight off
infection.
"Within the next two to three years, it's going to be fairly
routine for infections to occur in the United States for which
we have no (effective) drugs available," Dantas said.
Castanheira also believes mcr-1 will find its way into
carbapenem-resistant bacteria, formally known as
carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE).
In an interview, she said the resulting virtually impervious
bacterium would likely spread slowly inside the United States
because CRE themselves are not yet widespread in the country,
giving drugmakers some time to create new antibiotics.
Beginning in August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention will use $21 million to expand surveillance at
laboratories operated by all 50 state health departments and
seven larger regional labs. The federal funding will help pay
for more-sensitive equipment to test for antibiotic resistance
in bacteria samples provided by hospitals.
Jean Patel, deputy director of the CDC's Office of
Antimicrobial Resistance, said the effort will provide the CDC
improved national surveillance of antibiotic-resistance trends,
including any spread of mcr-1.
"This is data for action," she said, adding that special
procedures to prevent infections from spreading in hospitals
could be taken once a patient is identified with mcr-1 related
infections or with multidrug-resistant bacteria.
