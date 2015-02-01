LONDON Feb 1 Motif Bio, which is working on a
range of antibiotics, is planning to raise at least 4 million
pounds ($6 million) - and potentially up to 16 million - through
a stock market listing in London.
The plan shows increased interest in badly needed new
antibiotics that are seen as essential to counter the spread of
"superbug" bacteria.
Companies have for many years been reluctant to invest
because of poor returns, but recently the promise of improved
incentives has started to change the mood as demonstrated most
vividly by Merck & Co's decision to acquire Cubist for
$9.5 billion in December.
Motif Bio said it was in talks with investors ahead its move
to list on the AIM market as it seeks funding to advance its
experimental drugs.
If it raises the full 16 million pounds, either at or after
flotation, the business is expected to be worth 45-60 million
pounds.
The company said its most advanced drug candidate, iclaprim,
was expected to move into advanced Phase III trials in the
second half of this year and could be ready for
commercialisation within three years.
It is also working on several earlier-stage drugs.
Motif Bio, which is led by former Merck executive and
one-time vet Graham Lumsden, is buying rights to iclaprim
through the purchase of U.S. firm Nuprim in a deal that will be
completed once the company lists on AIM.
Iclaprim was previously submitted to U.S. regulators but
turned down in 2009. Motif Bio believes it can get the drug
approved by addressing certain shortfalls in the original
development programme.
($1 = 0.6638 pounds)
