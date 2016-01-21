DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 More than 80
international drug and biotech firms urged governments to work
with them to combat drug-resistant superbugs which could kill
tens of millions of people within decades unless progress is
made and new antibiotics found.
In a declaration at the World Economic Forum in Davos, they
called for coordinated efforts to cut unnecessary use of
antibiotics and support development of new ones, including
through changing drug prices and investing in research.
The 83 pharmaceutical companies and eight industry groups
urged governments around the world to commit money "to provide
appropriate incentives...for companies to invest in R&D to
overcome the formidable technical and scientific challenges of
antibiotic discovery and development".
Any use of antibiotics promotes the development and spread
of so-called superbugs - multi-drug-resistant infections that
can evade the medicines designed to kill them.
International alarm about the superbug threat is rising
after the discovery in China of a gene called mcr-1 that makes
bacteria resistant to all known antibiotics. #
"For the world to continue to have new antibiotics, we need
investments in basic science and novel incentive models for
industry R&D, and to protect our existing treatments, we need
new frameworks for appropriate use," said Paul Stoffels, chief
scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson.
Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill was asked
in 2014 by Britain's prime minister to conduct a full review of
the problem and suggest ways to combat it.
In his initial report, he estimated antibiotic and microbial
resistance could kill an extra 10 million people a year and cost
up to $100 trillion by 2050 if it is not brought under control.
While the problem of infectious bugs becoming drug-resistant
has been a feature of medicine since the discovery of the first
antibiotic, penicillin, in 1928, it has grown in recent years as
drugmakers have cut back investment in the field.
In their Davos declaration, the companies pledged to
encourage more appropriate use of new and existing antibiotics,
including more judicious use of the drugs in livestock.
They also promised to increase investment in R&D "that meets
global public health needs" and work to ensure affordable access
to antibiotics all over the world, at all levels of income.
Britain's chief medical officer Sally Davies said the
declaration was "a clear sign of industry's collective
commitment to beating the threat of antimicrobial resistance."
"I look forward to seeing an advancement of discussions
between companies and governments on how we build new and
sustainable market models that properly incentivise the
discovery and development of new antibiotics, whilst ensuring
affordable access to these crucial drugs for all," she said.
