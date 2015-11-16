LONDON Nov 16 People across the world are
confused about the major threat to public health posed by
drug-resistant superbugs and do not know how to stop that risk
growing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
Ramping up its fight against antibiotic resistance with a
survey of public awareness, the United Nations health agency
said 64 percent of those asked believed wrongly that
penicillin-based drugs and other antibiotics can treat colds and
flu, despite the fact such medicines have no impact on viruses.
Around a third of people surveyed also wrongly believed they
should stop taking antibiotics when they feel better, rather
than completing the prescribed treatment course, the WHO said.
"The findings ... point to the urgent need to improve
understanding around antibiotic resistance," said Keiji Fukuda,
the WHO's special representative for antimicrobial resistance.
"One of the biggest health challenges of the 21st century
will require global behaviour change by individuals and
societies."
Antibiotic resistance happens when bacteria mutate and adapt
to become resistant to the antibiotics used to treat the
infections they cause. Over-use and misuse of antibiotics
exacerbate the development of drug resistant bacteria, often
called superbugs.
Superbug infections -- including multi-drug-resistant forms
of tuberculosis, typhoid and gonorrhoea -- kill hundreds of
thousands of people a year, and the trend is growing.
"The rise of antibiotic resistance is a global health
crisis," the WHO's director-general Margaret Chan said in a
statement. "It is reaching dangerously high levels in all parts
of the world."
The WHO surveyed 10,000 people across 12 countries --
Barbados, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria,
Russia, Serbia, South Africa, Sudan and Vietnam -- and found
many worrying misconceptions.
Three quarters of respondents think antibiotic resistance
means the body is resistant to the drugs, for example, whereas
in fact it is the bacteria themselves that become resistant to
antibiotics and their spread causes hard-to-treat infections.
Some 66 percent believe individuals are not at risk of a
drug-resistant infection if they personally take their
antibiotics as prescribed.
And nearly half of those surveyed think drug resistance is
only a problem in people who take antibiotics often. In fact,
anyone, anywhere, of any age, can get a superbug infection.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Janet Lawrence)