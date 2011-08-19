NEW YORK Aug 19 The number of U.S. children and
adults getting computed tomography scans to diagnose
appendicitis has shot up since the 1990s, according to a study
-- raising questions about whether the technology is being over
used.
In the study, carried in the Annals of Emergency Medicine,
researchers found that across U.S. emergency departments, the
percentage of adult appendicitis patients who were diagnosed
using CT scans rose from just 6 percent in 1996 to 69 percent in
2006.
Among children, that figure went from zero to 60 percent,
said researchers led by Daniel Tsze, a pediatrician at Columbian
University Medical Center in New York.
Tsze said he could not say whether those recent numbers are
"too high" because CT is the most accurate test for
appendicitis, which is likely a major reason for the dramatic
upswing in its use.
But there is also no evidence as yet that using CT improves
patients' outcomes, he added. If it did, the downsides of
radiation exposure and cost could be worth it.
"There are definitely situations where it's indicated, but I
don't think it's indicated in every case," he told Reuters
Health.
One reason for the CT surge in diagnosing children's
appendicitis is that the technology has improved in recent
years. A scan can now be done so quickly that even young
children can hold still long enough, whereas in the past they
would have had to be sedated.
Young children are also less able to talk about their
symptoms, and in cases where there is confusion about the cause,
a CT scan might be in order.
"A lot of people are pushing for a combination of
strategies," Tsze said, noting that there is a move to encourage
a more judicious use of CT scans in cases of suspected
appendicitis.
An alternative to a CT scan is ultrasound, which involves no
radiation -- though it is not as accurate.
Another study published this month found that for all types
of emergency room visits, interviewing patients about symptoms
and getting a good history usually contributed far more to a
doctor's ability to make the right diagnosis than either CT or
ultrasound scans.
In a separate finding, Tsze's team found that children with
appendicitis were less likely than adults to get pain
medication. In 2006, 70 percent of adults were given
painkillers, versus only 43 percent of children.
In particular, children were less likely to get narcotic
painkillers, perhaps due to worries about safety. But Tsze said
studies have shown narcotics are safe and effective for
children's appendicitis.
