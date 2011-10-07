Oct 7 A mother's exposure to airborne pollutants
at work during her pregnancy may increase the likelihood that
her unborn child will later develop asthma, a Danish study said.
The review of registry data on 45,658 seven-year-old
children and their mothers found that 18.6 percent of children
of mothers who were exposed to low-molecular-weight particles at
work during pregnancy developed asthma, compared to 16.1 percent
of the general population.
"This is the first large-scale study which has shown an
association between maternal exposures during work and asthma in
children," said study leader Berit Christensen, at the School of
Public Health in Denmark, in a statement.
For the study, which was presented at the European
Respiratory Society's recent annual congress in Amsterdam,
Christensen and colleagues used mothers' job titles to estimate
their exposure to workplace pollutants, with categories for
either low- or high-molecular-weight particles, mixed, farmers,
"unclassifiable" and students, as well as a reference group of
office workers for comparison.
After adjusting for age, body mass index, allergy and
hypersensitivities, smoking, medication and pets, there was a
slightly higher risk -- about 11 percent -- for asthma in
children when their pregnant mothers were exposed to particles
of both low molecular weight and high molecular weight.
The researchers found no asthma associations in the other
exposure groups.
Experts greeted the results warily.
"Results like these should always be interpreted with
caution since they may be caused by confounding from other
lifestyle factors that are not easily adjusted for," said Klaus
Bonnelykke, of the Danish Pediatric Asthma Center, who was not
involved in the research.
"However, thee is increasing evidence that the prenatal
period may be a critical period affecting the offspring's risk
for later development of asthma and other (allergic) diseases,"
he told Reuters Health by email.
Christensen agreed that more work is needed.
"Whilst a link has been found, our results at this stage are
modest and further research is needed into specific chemicals
and substances to determine those that could be most harmful,"
Christensen added.
(Reporting from New York by Rob Goodier at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)