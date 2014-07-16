* Growth reduced by around 0.5 cm (0.2 inch) in first
treatment year
* Experts say benefits of steroid inhalers outweigh risks
* Some 235 million people worldwide have asthma
* Chronic disease can cause severe breathing problems
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 17 Corticosteroid drugs given via
inhalers to children with asthma may suppress their growth,
according to two systematic reviews of scientific studies on the
issue.
Health experts who conducted the review and published it in
The Cochrane Library journal found that children's growth slowed
in the first year of treatment, although the effects were
minimised by using lower doses.
Steroid-containing inhalers are prescribed as first-line
treatments for adults and children with persistent asthma.
They are the most effective asthma control drugs and have
been shown to reduce asthma deaths, hospital visits and improve
quality of life by cutting the number and severity of attacks.
Yet their potential effect on children's growth is a source
of worry for parents and doctors - a factor which prompted the
Cochrane reviewers to analyse the evidence more closely.
"The evidence... suggests that children treated daily with
inhaled corticosteroids may grow approximately half a centimetre
less during the first year of treatment," said Linjie Zhang at
the Federal University of Rio Grande in Brazil, who led the
review. "But this effect is less pronounced in subsequent years,
is not cumulative, and seems minor compared to the known
benefits of the drugs for controlling asthma."
According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO),
some 235 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, a chronic
disease which inflames and narrows the air passages of the
lungs. The disease is common among children.
The first of the two systematic reviews focused on 25 trials
involving 8,471 children up to 18 years old with mild to
moderate persistent asthma. These trials tested almost all the
available inhaled corticosteroids and showed they suppressed
growth rates when compared to placebos or non-steroidal drugs.
Fourteen of the trials reported growth over a year and found
the average growth rate, which was around 6 to 9 centimetres
(2.4 to 3.5 inches)per year in control groups, was about 0.5 cm
(0.2 inch) less in the groups of children being treated with
inhaled steroids for asthma.
In the second review, researchers looked at data from 22
trials in which children were treated with low or medium doses
of inhaled corticosteroids.
Only three trials followed 728 children for a year or more
and the reviewers said they showed that using lower doses of
inhaled corticosteroids, by about one puff per day, improved
growth by around a quarter of a centimetre (0.1 inch) at one
year.
Francine Ducharme of the University of Montreal in Canada,
who worked on both reviews, said the findings were important and
should prompt more frequent and detailed tracking of childhood
asthma patients' growth.
"Only 14 percent of the trials we looked at monitored growth
in a systematic way for over a year," she said. "This is a
matter of major concern given the importance of this topic."
She said her team would recommend the minimal effective dose
be used in children with asthma until further data becomes
available. "Growth should be carefully documented in all
children treated with inhaled corticosteroids, as well in all
future trials testing (them) in children," she said.
Experts not directly involved in the reviews cautioned,
however, that the growth effects were minimal and should not
prompt asthma patients to stop taking their medication.
"These studies confirm what many have suspected, that
inhaled steroids can suppress growth in children," said Jon
Ayres, a professor of environmental and respiratory medicine at
Britain's Birmingham University.
"However, the effect seems... small and non-cumulative and
many may consider this a risk worth taking compared to the
alternative, which is poorly controlled and therefore
potentially life threatening asthma."
(Editing by Dan Grebler)