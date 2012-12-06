Dec 6 Some women may have more or fewer asthma
symptoms, such as coughing and wheezing, depending on their time
of the month, according to a Norwegian study.
Researchers, whose findings appear in the American Journal
of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, said spikes and dips
in estrogen and other hormones likely affect the lungs and other
physiological responses involved in breathing. However, it's
still unclear whether the results could improve doctors'
treatment of women with asthma.
"Respiratory symptoms varied significantly during the
menstrual cycle," wrote lead researcher Ferenc Macsali of
Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen, Norway, and colleagues.
Other researchers said that while scientific studies have
come to competing conclusions, anecdotal evidence does show
variations for some patients during their menstrual cycles,
which Samar Farha at the Cleveland Clinic described as "a very
important cycle... with all the biological changes and
physiological things that happen.
"(Some) asthmatics describe that just before their menses,
they get a worsening of their symptoms," Farha, who studies
asthma and other respiratory diseases but wasn't involved in the
study, told Reuters Health.
The researchers surveyed close to 4,000 women in Northern
Europe who had normal periods and weren't taking birth control
pills.
Along with other health and lifestyle questions, they asked
women to report when their last period started, as well as
whether they'd had any breathing-related problems in the past
three days, such as wheezing or waking up with a coughing
attack.
Just under eight percent of women in the study had been
diagnosed with asthma. Between two and six percent reported
recent wheezing, coughing and/or shortness of breath.
The researchers found that the number of women with each of
those symptoms changed depending on where they were in their
menstrual cycle.
For example, wheezing spiked just before and after
mid-cycle, which is when they ovulate. The dip in between
corresponds to peaks in estrogen, follicle stimulating hormone
and luteinizing hormone.
Complaints of shortness of breath and coughing both declined
just after women got their periods, and shortness of breath was
also more rare right before menses started.
Macsali's team saw cyclical patterns in breathing symptoms
in women with and without asthma. What explains those patterns
is still up for debate.
Estrogen may affect the lungs directly, the researchers
said. Insulin resistance and markets of general inflammation are
known to vary during the menstrual cycle, which could also play
a role in when breathing symptoms get better or worse.
"The observed patterns in our study are most likely a result
of... complex hormonal processes," the researchers wrote. "It
does not seem plausible that one sex hormone should explain the
variation in respiratory symptoms during the menstrual cycle."
Women with asthma should "be aware of a possibility that
their symptoms are influenced by day in cycle," Macsali told
Reuters Health in an email.
Farha said that not all women will notice those changes and
it's also unclear whether they ever put them in serious danger,
though it's worth discussing with their doctor.
"It could lead to more personalized therapy," she said.
