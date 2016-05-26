* WHO issues first report on "Attacks on Health Care"
* Documents 594 killed, 1,561 injured in 2014, 2015
* Syria, Gaza/West Bank top the list of growing scourge
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 26 Nearly 1,000 people were killed
in attacks on health centres worldwide over the past two years,
almost 40 percent of them in Syria, the World Health
Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday in its first report on the
growing scourge.
The United Nations agency documented 594 attacks resulting
in 959 deaths and 1,561 injuries in 19 countries with
emergencies between January 2014 and December 2015.
Syria, torn by civil war since 2011, had the most attacks on
hospitals, ambulances, patients and medical workers, accounting
for 352 deaths. The Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West
Bank, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Libya, followed.
Some 62 percent of all attacks were deemed intentional and
many led to disruption of public health services.
"This is not an isolated issue, it is not limited to war
zones, it is not accidental. The majority of these are
intentional," Dr. Bruce Aylward, executive director of WHO's
emergency programme, told a news briefing.
"It is also not stopping and it has real complications for
what we are trying to do. It is getting more and more difficult
to deploy people into these places, it is getting more and more
difficult to keep them safe when they are there and it is
getting more and more difficult to ensure they survive, let
alone recover in crises."
The casualty figures include 42 killed and 37 wounded in a
a U.S. air strike on a Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without
Borders) hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan last October.
A U.S. military report last month said that the incident did
not amount to a war crime but was caused by human error,
equipment failure and other factors, but MSF has called for an
independent inquiry.
WHO said 53 percent of the attacks were perpetrated by
states, 30 by armed groups and 17 percent remain unknown.
"One of the most important rules of war you is that you
don't attack health care facilities, health care providers, the
sick, the disabled. So these attacks do represent gross
violations of international humanitarian law," said Rick
Brennan, WHO director of emergency risk management and
humanitarian response.
"Violations of international humanitarian law, if proven,
can be considered war crimes and the perpetrators can be taken
to the International Criminal Court," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)