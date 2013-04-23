* Researchers analysed 50 sets of twins, some with autism
* Identical genes allow scientists to see other influences
* Autism affects 1 in 100 in Europe, up to 1 in 50 in U.S.
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, April 23 Scientists have found patterns
of change in gene activity involved in autism in a study that
shed light on how environmental factors can work to turn certain
genes on or off and contribute to the development of the brain
disorder.
In the largest study of its kind, researchers analysed data
from 50 sets of twins to try to find out what might have caused
some of them to develop autism while their genetically identical
siblings did not.
Chloe Wong, of the Institute of Psychiatry (IoP) at King's
College London, who worked on the study, explained that
epigenetic changes affected levels or activity of genes without
changing the underlying DNA sequence. Scientists think they are
one way in which the environment interacts with the genome.
Importantly, she said in a telephone interview, epigenetic
changes are also potentially reversible, so finding out more
about them may point researchers towards the development of new
medicines or treatments.
People with autism have varying levels of impairment across
three common areas - social interaction and understanding,
repetitive behaviour and interests, and language and
communication.
As many as one in 50 school age children in the United
States are diagnosed with autism, although some of these will be
milder cases that have been diagnosed partly because of better
recognition of autism symptoms by carers and doctors. In Europe
experts say the rate is around one in 100 children.
GENETIC CODE
Previous studies have shown there is a strong genetic
component to autism. In identical twins, in around 70 percent of
cases where one twin has autism, so does the other. But in 30
percent of cases, one twin has autism while the other does not.
Because identical twins share the same genetic code, this
suggests non-genetic, or epigenetic, factors may be important.
Wong's team studied a particular epigenetic mechanism called
DNA methylation, which acts to block the genetic sequences and
can turn gene activity on or off.
They looked at DNA methylation at over 27,000 sites across
the genome using samples taken from 50 identical twin pairs. Of
the 50 pairs, 34 had one twin with autism and one without, five
had both twins with autism, and 11 pairs were healthy controls
with no autism traits or diagnoses.
The researchers found that DNA methylation at some genetic
sites was consistently altered for all the children with autism,
while differences at other sites were specific to certain groups
of symptoms or traits of autism.
The number of DNA methylation sites across the genome was
also linked to the severity of autism symptoms suggesting a
quantitative relationship, said Wong, whose study was published
in the journal Molecular Psychiatry on Tuesday.
"We identified distinctive patterns of DNA methylation
associated with both autism diagnosis and related behaviour
traits, and increasing severity of symptoms," she said.
Jonathan Mill, of the IoP and the University of Exeter, who
led the study, said research into the intersection between
genetic and environmental influences was crucial "because risky
environmental conditions can sometimes be avoided or changed".
He said the next step was to conduct larger studies to see
whether researchers can identify key epigenetic changes that are
common to the majority of people with autism and use them to
help develop ways of preventing or treating the disorder.
It was too early in the process to identify which
environmental factors may have had an impact.
(Editing by Alison Williams)