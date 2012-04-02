By Generva Pittman
NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters Health) - Many autistic children
with social and communication problems benefit from intensive
therapy and about 10 percent "bloom," enjoying rapid improvement
in social skills as they grow older, U.S. researchers said on
Monday.
Most of the children in the study who benefited were white
and came from wealthy homes, likely reflecting difference in
access to treatment, and very few had intellectual disabilities
in addition to their social problems, the researchers said.
According to the latest figures from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention 1 in 88 U.S. children have
autism, a spectrum of disorders that ranges from severe
communication and intellectual disability to much milder
symptoms seen in children with Asperger's
syndrome.
"Most children get at least a little better over time," said
Christine Fountain, an autism researcher at Columbia University
in New York, whose study was published in the journal
Pediatrics.
Autism is marked by a group of symptoms, all arising from
atypical brain development that causes problems with
socialization, communication and behavior.
Although the disorder can be mild or severe, in general
children with autism have trouble communicating and making
friends. Many avoid eye contact with people, hampering their
ability to understand what others are thinking and feeling.
For their study, Fountain and colleagues studied the
different growth trajectories of close to 7,000 autistic
children in California, aged 2 to 14. The children had undergone
at least four evaluations in which staff recorded their social
and communication difficulties and their repetitive behaviors.
"SOCIAL BLOOMERS"
The researchers found that especially when it came to social
and communication scores, most children improved over time.
Of the children, about 10 percent saw rapid gains, moving
from severely affected to high functioning, a group the
researchers dubbed "social bloomers."
But they noticed that many of the children that fell into
this group had non-Hispanic, white, well-educated mothers.
Minority children with less-educated mothers or children with
intellectual disabilities were very unlikely to make rapid
gains, they said.
The researchers did not have information about the specific
treatment each child received. There is limited evidence on what
type of autism treatment might be helpful but behavioral therapy
typically includes language- and communication-based exercises
and some children are also given medication including
antidepressants.
Johnny Matson, an autism researcher at Louisiana State
University in Baton Rouge, said the findings reinforce prior
studies that have found children with autism and a normal IQ
improve more from intensive therapy that those who have both
autism and intellectual disabilities.
Matson, who was not involved with the study, said gaps in
improvement based on parents' race and education are probably
about access to good-quality treatment.
But he said "those gaps are narrowing very rapidly" because
of laws requiring insurance companies to cover intensive
treatment for all children with autism.
Fountain said the findings suggest that providing equal
access to the best autism treatment for minority and less
well-off kids will be important going forward. Some states
including California provide services to all kids with autism
regardless of their ability to pay, she added, but others do
not.
She said children's specific conditions and symptoms may
play a role in their long-term improvement but the treatment
they get at certain points in development also is likely to be
important.
Both Fountain and Matson said parents of children with
autism should be persistent in making sure their kids get the
help they need but agreed they also can be optimistic.
