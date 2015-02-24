* 3-way IVF would use DNA from mother, father, female donor
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain will become the first
nation to legalise a "three-parent" IVF technique which doctors
say can prevent some inherited incurable diseases but which
critics fear will effectively lead to "designer babies".
After more than three hours of debate, lawmakers in
parliament's upper house voted on Tuesday for a change in the
law to allow the treatments, echoing a positive vote in the
lower house earlier this month.
The treatment, called mitochondrial transfer, is known as
"three-parent" in vitro fertilisation (IVF) because the babies,
born from genetically modified embryos, would have DNA from a
mother, a father and from a female donor.
Although the techniques are still at the research stage in
laboratories in Britain and the United States, experts say that
now legal hurdles have been overcome, Britain's first 3-parent
baby could be born as early as 2016.
Mitochondrial transfer involves intervening in the
fertilisation process to remove faulty mitochondrial DNA, which
can cause inherited conditions such as heart problems, liver
failure, brain disorders, blindness and muscular dystrophy.
Mitochondria act as tiny energy-generating batteries inside
cells, and around 1 in 6,000 babies around the world are born
with serious mitochondrial disorders.
Responding to the vote, Jeremy Farrar, director of the
Wellcome Trust medical charity commended lawmakers for a
"considered and compassionate decision".
"Families who know what it is like to care for a child with
a devastating disease are the people best placed to decide
whether mitochondrial donation is the right option," he said.
Mark Downs, chief executive of the Society of Biology,
hailed "a great day for UK science" and said the landmark
decision "will ensure mothers who carry faulty mitochondria can
have healthy children free from the devastating conditions."
But Marcy Darnovsky, director of the campaign group The
Center for Genetics and Society, called the move a "historic
mistake" which turns children into biological experiments and
will "forever alter the human germline".
"The techniques ... are relatively crude and will not in and
of themselves create so-called designer babies," she said.
"However, they will result in children with DNA from three
different people in every cell of their bodies, which will
impact a large range of traits in unknowable ways and introduce
genetic changes that will be passed down to future generations."
