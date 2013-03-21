March 21 Over a quarter of babies brought to one
Wisconsin hospital after severe physical abuse had a prior
history of minor injuries, according to a U.S. study whose
authors suggest early detection may prevent later harm.
Previous studies had already found a link between minor
injuries in babies too young to get around on their own and more
serious abuses later on, according to researches at Children's
Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. But no study looked at the
number of abused babies who had a history of bruises.
"In that group of definitely abused infants, 27.5 percent of
them had that history of relatively minor injuries," said Lynn
K. Sheets, the hospital's medical director of child advocacy and
protection services.
"That should have and could have raised concerns about
abuse, but for whatever reason did not."
For the study, Sheets and her colleagues combined data on
four groups of babies younger than 12 months old, who were
evaluated for signs of abuse between March 2001 and October 2011
at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Two groups were watched over seven years, and definitely
suffered abuse, according to the researchers. Those injuries
included head trauma that is typically the result of shaking a
baby.
Those groups were then compared to two other groups. One,
followed for five years, was a group of babies that may or may
not have suffered abuse. The other, followed for four years, was
found to have not been abused.
Overall, 55 of the 200 babies who definitely suffered abuse
had previous injuries observed by at least one parent. That
compared to 8 of the 100 babies who may or may not have been
abused, and none of the 101 babies who weren't abused.
The majority of bruises were on the babies' heads, followed
by their arms and legs, stomachs and backs.
According to the researchers, who published their results in
Pediatrics, 23 of the 55 babies with a history of bruises were
reportedly seen b medical providers, but only some of those
providers suspected abuse.
"If we recognize these, not only can we protect kids from
serious injuries, but sometimes we can help families get the
help they need to parent effectively without turning to abuse,"
said Andrea Asnes, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the
Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connectictu.
"It doesn't mean it's definitely abuse, but it warrants some
serious looking," said Asnes, who was not involved with the
research. For example, doctors could use X-rays or CT scans to
look for previous injuries, and refer to protective services if
the suspect abuse.
Sheets told Reuters Health that everybody who is involved
with a baby should know that bruises are not usually caused by
normal handling, and questions and concerns should be raised if
they're noticed.
"Not saying they're all abused, but everybody needs to know
this if you're ever around a baby... Many medical providers will
just see it as a bruise," added Sheets, who said those bruises
may be the first sign of abuse.
SOURCE: bit.ly/YS7Fj1
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)