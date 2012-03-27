March 27 Parents in the United States changed
how they put their infants to sleep after a campaign to prevent
sudden infant death, but the decrease in babies dying has
stabilized in recent years and some deaths remain preventable,
according to a study.
Sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, kills about 2,500
babies each year in the United States, most often those who are
between two- and four-months-old.
Babies put to bed on their stomach and side, especially with
blankets and pillows, or those who share a bed with their
parents, are known to be at extra risk of SIDS, also known as
"crib death."
So doctors and public health officials tried to get the
message to parents that infants should be put to sleep on their
back on a firm surface, starting in 1994 with the
"Back-to-Sleep" campaign. Parts of the message, however, still
haven't gotten through, researchers at the University of
California, San Diego School of Medicine found.
"Far and away, the safest sleep environment for a baby is to
be placed in a crib with a well-fitting mattress, the mattress
is firm, there are no soft objects in the bed - no bumper pads,
no blankets, no overstuffed toys - and the baby in the crib is
sleeping alone," said Henry Krous, who worked on the study.
"When caretakers put an infant down to sleep, they shouldn't
just think about putting a baby on its back, they should think
about these other risk factors."
Krous and his colleagues compared the cases of all babies
who came through the San Diego medical examiner's office with
SIDS as the cause of death between 1991 and 2008, a total of 568
infants.
They found that fewer babies died suddenly after the word
got out about dangerous sleeping positions. About one in 750
babies were killed by SIDS in 1991, compared to one in 1,600 in
2008. Most of that drop came in the decade after the campaign
began, and the number dying has stabilized in recent years.
The study team also noticed there were still preventable
risks involved in most recent SIDS cases.
The number of infants who'd been put to sleep on their
stomach, for example, fell from 85 percent before the campaign
to 30 percent afterwards, but the number found deceased in an
adult bed increased from 23 percent to 45 percent.
"People are getting part of the message, but not all of it,"
said Debra Weese-Mayer, a pediatrician at the Northwestern
University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, who wasn't
involved in the study.
Most of the babies who died since 1991 had at least one
innate risk for SIDS, such as being a boy or African American or
being born prematurely. Infants were also more at risk if their
mothers smoked or drank alcohol.
Krous told Reuters Health that "the best of both worlds" is
to let the baby sleep on a separate surface immediately next to
the parents' bed. Keeping the mother and baby close promotes
breastfeeding, but avoiding bed-sharing cuts the SIDS risk.
Weese-Mayer said she thinks preventable risks haven't been
eliminated for multiple reasons: because some parents never
learn about the dangers of stomach sleeping or sharing beds and
because others know the risks but choose alternative sleeping
positions anyway.
"What's sad is, because the (decreased number of deaths) has
suggested to people that SIDS is going away, it decreases the
public visibility of SIDS, and there couldn't be anything
farther from the truth - it's not going away," she said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/H52vcp
