* J&J says phasing out formaldehyde-releasers
* Health group: preservative may trigger cancer, allergies
* Preservative quaternium-15 is in Johnson's Baby Shampoo
* Quaternium-15 works by releasing formaldehyde
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Nov 1 A coalition of health
campaigners on Tuesday urged consumers not to buy a baby
shampoo made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) until the company
stops using a preservative considered by the U.S. government to
be a possible trigger for some cancers and skin allergies.
Responding to the report, Johnson & Johnson said it has
been working on phasing out formaldehyde-releasing
preservatives from its baby products since 2009, when the
Campaign for Safe Cosmetics first raised its concerns with the
company about its baby shampoo.
"We know that some consumers are concerned about
formaldehyde," the company said in a statement, "which is why
we offer many products without formaldehyde-releasing
preservatives, and are phasing out these types of preservatives
in our baby products worldwide."
The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics said in a report that the
health care company uses the preservative quaternium-15
in the Johnson's Baby Shampoo line sold in the United States
and elsewhere.
Quaternium-15 is added to many cosmetic products to prevent
spoiling and contamination, and the preservative works by
releasing formaldehyde to kill bacteria.
The U.S. Department of Health said formaldehyde is known to
cause cancer, although exposure to it is difficult to avoid as
it is widely used in some form in consumer products and traces
of it are found in the air, particularly inside the home.
Repeated exposure also can increase the risk of a person
developing allergic skin reactions, according to the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.
There are no restrictions on the use of
formaldehyde-releasing preservatives in cosmetics.
"Clearly there is no need for Johnson & Johnson to expose
babies to a known carcinogen when the company is already making
safer alternatives," Lisa Archer, director of the Campaign for
Safe Cosmetics at the Breast Cancer Fund, said in a statement.
The Campaign said the company is already making
formaldehyde-free baby shampoo for sale in Japan, South Africa,
the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, among other countries.
"All babies deserve safer products," Archer said.
Since the Campaign first raised its concerns, Johnson &
Johnson has released a new line in the United States called
Johnson's Naturals, which does not contain
formaldehyde-releasing preservatives.
The company said it also is working to eliminate
1,4-dioxane, a contaminant also thought to be carcinogenic that
is commonly found in shampoos and other cosmetics, from its
products. The company said it has already reformulated 70
percent of its baby product lines to achieve this goal.
Still, Johnson & Johnson said its current formulations were
safe and met or exceeded safety regulations in every market
where they are sold.
Stacy Malkan, the author of the Campaign's report, said she
welcomed Johnson & Johnson's commitment.
"We're really pleased to see them make a public stand, but
we feel they need put a timeline to it," she said.
A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson said it was not
possible to say when its baby product lines would be entirely
formaldehyde-free.
The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics describes itself as a
coalition of more than 150 nonprofit organizations, including
Clean Water Action, the Breast Cancer Fund, Environmental
Working Group and Friends of the Earth.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Greg McCune)