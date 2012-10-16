Oct 16 People who had weight loss surgery
reported greater alcohol use two years after their procedures,
according to a U.S. study.
The researchers, whose findings appeared in the Archives of
Surgery, said it's possible that some patients may turn to
drinking if the surgery successfully stops their ability to
overeat without addressing underlying issues.
In addition, the effect of certain stomach-shrinking
procedures on alcohol tolerance may play a part.
"This is perhaps a risk," said Alexis Conason, who worked on
the study at the New York Obesity Nutrition Research Center at
St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center.
"I don't think it should deter people from having surgery,
but you should be cautious to monitor (alcohol use) after
surgery," Conason told Reuters Health.
The study didn't show whether people were drinking in a
dangerous way, and there was no clear increase in drug use or
smoking after surgery.
Her team's study involved 155 people getting gastric bypass
or gastric banding surgery, mostly women. Participants started
the study with an average body mass index, or BMI, of 46 -
equivalent of a 168 cm (five foot six inch) person weighing 129
kilograms (285 pounds).
Surgery is typically recommended for people with a BMI of at
least 40, or at least 35 if they also have health problems such
as diabetes or severe sleep apnea.
Alcohol use dropped immediately after surgery, from 61
percent of people who initially reported drinking to 20 percent
at one month post-surgery. But by three months, drinking rates
had started to creep back up.
And at two years out, people were drinking significantly
more often than before their procedures.
That was mainly the case for those who had gastric bypass
surgery, not banding. On a scale from 0 to 10 of drinking
frequency, where 0 represented never, 5 was sometimes and 10
always, gastric bypass patients reported an increase from 1.86
before surgery to 3.08 two years later.
Conason said gastric bypass, in particular, has been shown
to drastically lower alcohol tolerance, to the point that some
post-surgery patients have a blood alcohol content above the
legal driving limit after just one drink. For some, that could
make drinking more appealing, she added.
One limitation of the study is that only one-quarter of the
initial participants were still in touch to report their current
alcohol and drug use at the two-year mark, so the researchers
don't know how everyone else fared.
James Mitchell, a psychiatrist who has studied alcohol use
after weight loss surgery at the University of North Dakota
School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks, said
there's also a need for research going on for longer than two
years, to see if alcohol use keeps increasing.
"The health risks of obesity are such that people with
severe obesity should not forgo bariatric surgery because of
this," said Mitchell, who was not involved in the study.
But he added that everyone should be warned about the
possibility of increased alcohol use - and people with a history
of alcohol abuse should be especially careful.
SOURCE: bit.ly/JLp3jy
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)