* Biosimilars launched by Celltrion, Hospira and Mundipharma
* New products are copies of J&J and Merck's Remicade
* Biosimilars expected to disrupt market for biotech
medicines
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 25 Cheap versions of a top-selling
drug for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease are being
launched across major European markets in an important advance
for a new type of medicines known as biosimilars.
The products from South Korean firm Celltrion
and its partners Hospira and Mundipharma will compete
with Remicade, the original branded drug from Johnson & Johnson
and Merck & Co.
The potential of biosimilars to grab substantial business
from original brands was a key factor behind Pfizer's
decision this month to buy Hospira for about $15 billion.
Unlisted Mundipharma said on Wednesday that it is launching
its biosimilar Remsima in Germany, Italy, Britain, the
Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, following expiry of
relevant Remicade patents.
Hospira is to sell its product Inflectra in markets
including Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy,
Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.
Copies of Remicade have been on sale for several months in
some smaller European markets, such as Norway, but the move into
major economies is a big step forward for products that could
disrupt the multibillion-dollar biotechnology industry.
Because biotech drugs are made from living cells it is
impossible to manufacture exact copies, as happens with simple
chemical medicines, so regulators have come up with the notion
of approving products that are similar enough to do the job.
Remicade, which has annual European sales of about 2 billion
euros ($2.3 billion), and the two biosimilar copies all contain
an antibody known as infliximab.
There has been a fierce debate for many years on how rapidly
biosimilars will be adopted by doctors and the take-up of
Remsima and Inflectra in the likes of Germany, France and
Britain will be an important test.
Many more biosimilar copies of drugs for diseases ranging
from cancer to eye disorders are now in development, posing a
threat to leading biotech drugmakers such as Roche and
AbbVie.
Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum predicted this month that
biosimilars would result in at least $110 billion of value being
transferred from innovator companies to copycat producers
between 2015 and 2025.
The upside for society is that they could generate an
estimated $50 billion in savings for healthcare systems, Citi
says.
Jorgen Jahnsen, professor of medicine and gastroenterology
at the University of Oslo, said that in Norway the use of
biosimilar infliximab had already enabled the healthcare system
to make considerable savings.
Another test for biosimilars is looming in the United
States, where a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee
will decide on March 17 whether to recommend Celltrion's
biosimilar version of Remicade.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)