* Panel on Remsima had been scheduled for March 17
* FDA says new date will be announced in due course
* Remsima litmus test for acceptance of antibody biosimilars
By Ben Hirschler
Feb 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
postponed a crucial meeting of an advisory committee to consider
a cheap version of a top-selling drug for rheumatoid arthritis
and Crohn's disease, which had been scheduled for March 17.
The U.S. regulator said in a statement on its website late
on Wednesday that the hearing was postponed "due to information
requests pending with the sponsor of the application".
South Korean firm Celltrion and its partner
Hospira want to sell Remsima in the United States as a
cut-price copy of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co's
branded drug Remicade.
Copies of the drug, which contain the antibody infliximab,
have been launched in recent days in major European markets.
The U.S. panel hearing is another major milestone in the
advance of for the new type of medicines known as biosimilars,
since a positive recommendation would pave the way for Remsima's
launch in the world's biggest market.
The FDA said a future meeting date would be announced in due
course.
Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum said the delay appeared
procedural and it was unlikely there were major issues over the
clinical data supporting the product, given that Remsima has
already been approved in Europe, Japan and Canada.
Remsima is seen as a litmus test for the acceptance of
biosimilar versions of antibody drugs, which are among some of
the world's biggest-selling medicines and are used for diseases
ranging from cancer to eye disorders.
Remicade had worldwide sales last year of more than $9
billion.
The potential of biosimilars to grab substantial business
from original brands was a key factor behind Pfizer's
decision this month to buy Hospira for about $15 billion.
Because biotech drugs are made from living cells it is
impossible to manufacture exact copies, as happens with simple
chemical medicines, so regulators have come up with the notion
of approving products that are similar enough to do the job.
Citigroup predicted this month that biosimilars would result
in at least $110 billion of value being transferred from
innovator companies to copycat producers between 2015 and 2025.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)