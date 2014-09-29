* 245 companies developing or already selling biosimilars
* 700 biosimilars approved or moving through pipeline
* Leading role for South Korea, Brazil: BioWorld report
Sept 29 Hundreds of companies around the world
are chasing an emerging market for cheaper copies of costly
biotech drugs, with more than 700 so-called biosimilars now in
development or already approved, according to a major study of
the sector.
Biotech medicines - made from proteins and other large
molecules - account for six of the 10 biggest-selling drugs in
the world today, led by AbbVie's $12 billion-a-year
rheumatoid arthritis injection Humira.
The total market for such biological medicines could exceed
$250 billion by 2020 but many of today's top-sellers, such as
Roche's cancer drugs Rituxan and Herceptin, are now
losing patent protection or will do so in the next few years.
That has opened up an opportunity for companies with the
technical ability to make copycat versions - something that is
easier said than done, since such drugs are produced in living
cells and imitations can only ever be similar, not identical.
Despite the hurdles, a total of 245 companies in different
countries have now jumped on the bandwagon as developers,
manufacturers and suppliers of biosimilars or follow-on
biologics, the study compiled by Thomson Reuters BioWorld found.
Major companies involved in the emerging biosimilars sector
include leading generics players such as Novartis's
Sandoz unit and Teva ; innovative pharmaceutical groups
like Pfizer and Amgen ; and scores of smaller
drugmakers and regional businesses.
In all, biosimilars are expected to account for
approximately one quarter of the $100 billion worth of sales
stemming from off-patent biological drugs by the end of the
decade, the study said.
South Korea and Brazil stand out as pioneers of biosimilar
drug development, with India's large pharmaceutical sector also
anticipating a thriving market for such products.
While biosimilars could slash the cost of treating diseases
like cancer and rheumatoid arthritis in much the same way that
generics have curbed spending on traditional medicines, the
impact is likely to be more gradual for several reasons.
In the first place, such copycat medicines are typically
offered at a 20 to 30 percent discount to innovator brands -
rather than the 90 percent or so seen with conventional generics
- and many doctors are cautious about their use as they may vary
slightly from the original product.
What is more, the regulations surrounding biosimilars have,
until recently, been unclear. Europe approved the first
biosimilar drug in 2006 but the United States is only now
considering the first applications.
The first official application for a biosimilar was filed in
the United States in July by Sandoz, which wants to sell a copy
of Amgen's Neupogen for patients with low white blood cell
counts.
This was followed a few weeks later by an application from
South Korea's Celltrion for an imitation of Johnson
& Johnson and Merck & Co's arthritis drug
Remicade.
