CHICAGO Aug 26 The same strain of avian flu that led to the deaths of about 50 million birds in the United States last year has been found in a wild duck in Alaska, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

The strain, H5N2, has not been found in any wild birds or poultry raised for commercial production in the United States since June 2015, according to the agency. (Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse)