Jan 24 The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of farmed pheasants in Preston, Lancashire, Britain's agriculture department said on Tuesday.

Some of the birds had already died and the rest would be culled, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said in a statement. bit.ly/2jOxDEv

A 3-km (1.9-mile) Protection Zone and a 10-km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the farm to limit the risk of the disease spreading, it said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)