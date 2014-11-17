(Refiles to change identifying slug)

LONDON Nov 17 A case of bird flu has been found on a duck-breeding farm in northern England, the government said on Monday, though the case was not the deadly H5N1 strain, officials told the BBC.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it had set up a restriction zone around the farm in Yorkshire and was culling all poultry on the facility to prevent any spread of infection.

On Sunday, Dutch authorities said they had found a highly contagious strain of bird flu at a poultry farm in the centre of the country and had begun destroying 150,000 chickens. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)